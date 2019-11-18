An unsolicited testimonial on Twitter about Radio UserLand got me thinking, it was a good combination of features. Blogging integrated with a feed reader. In 2001. It was the product that defined blogging for many, including people who went on to write popular blogging software. And it was where podcasting was born. Radio was both a podcatcher and a tool for managing a podcast feed. It did both sides. I don't know of any product, 18 years later, that does that. And it was easy. We really honed the UI. By then we really understood blogging, and were ready to make it flow. I would put Radio's design up against any popular blogging software today. I think it would win. #
Then I thought hmm, we're within striking distance of being able to do it again. The thing that made Radio, still to this day a unique product was that the CMS ran on your desktop. A fractional horsepower server. It was a repackaging of Frontier. Very few people knew that there was a powerful scripting and object database system running on their machine. The virtuality was pretty complete.#
Today we could do an even better job of that using JavaScript, Node and Electron. I have an RSS feed reader running in Electron, and it would be quite easy to get Radio3 running in there too. Then all that remains is a remixing to do the integration. #
Something to put in the hopper. Thinking about it. #
Last update: Monday November 18, 2019; 9:33 AM EST.
