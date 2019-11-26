Everything is subject to humor. Yes there must be lines, don't joke about things people have no control over, as in body shaming. But if we can't laugh at ourselves and our foibles, well what's the point of living. We are really small and live infinitesimally short lives. That's the big joke connecting all the individual ones. We don't really matter in the end. If you've ever had someone you're close to die, you know that truth. We're only here for the moment, so