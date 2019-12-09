Cabbage soup: Boil 1/2 gallon of water in a big pot. Brown onions, garlic, cabbage, add to boiling water. Add carrots, chunks of white or red potatos. Brown some kind of meat, whatever you like, in stew-size chunks. I went with some chuck, not an expensive grade, this is for soup, all the toughness is going to be boiled out. Make sure it has sufficient fat to add richness to the soup. Add seasoning, I like basil, oregano, hot pepper. A can of chopped tomatoes. As much as a cup of wine vinegar, to taste. Cook for a few hours with low heat. Let it sit overnight, then cook another couple of hours. Reheat whenever you want a delicious bowl of hot soup. You don't have to add anything, it's got everything you need. I like a very cold glass of ice water with it. My father used to make this soup.