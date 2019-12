What I need for Node.js hosting in a 3.5 minute podcast . A big folder with lots of sub-folders, each of which is an app containing a package.json, a node_modules folder, all app code, data. You figure out how to host them on servers, I don't care. It works like Dropbox, keeps the folders in sync with the running apps it's managing. I can write dashboards that run on my desktop that keep track of what's going on in the folders. You figure out how much resources I use and I pay for it.