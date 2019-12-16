Pass this on: Hundreds of pro-impeachment rallies planned for tomorrow. #
I generally do not update iTunes, iPhones or iPads unless I've bought a new Apple product that requires I do so. I am never updating Mac OS because I'm running the last version that runs the OPML Editor, and I use it for mission-critical work. Also the only must-have feature Apple has introduced for Mac OS in the last 20 years is Time Machine. Everything else as far as I'm concerned is perfectly optional. Of course I will get inundated with email from people who couldn't live without X, Y or Z. I salute you in advance.#
That said I would kill for a Linux version of the OPML Editor. Then I could just use that OS, the same one I run on my servers and that would significantly simplify life. I'd even be willing to kick in money for that. We've never figured out a way to do that, but I just wanted to put that out there. Ted Howard is managing the releases for the OPML Editor (it's a distro of UserLand Frontier). I am forever grateful for Ted for his work on this. It has made all my work much smoother. #
I have a box of backup disks from my career going back to the early 80s. I would like to start backing them up if I can. I think I have a CD drive that can read the backups from the 90s, but the earlier disks which are in various size floppy disks and Iomega disks will be more problematic. Starting to think about how I want to approach this. My goal is to get the content of the disks up to Amazon S3 or something like that. #
A commercial from the 60s or 70s that I only saw a few times.#
Camera slowly enters a beautiful office with a distinguished older man behind the desk. The announcer says "And now a word from Guillermo Buitoni, president of Buitoni Foods." Camera continues in for a close up, and stops. Pauses a couple of seconds.#
Last update: Monday December 16, 2019; 11:08 AM EST.
