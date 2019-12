I think now more than ever that Amy Klobuchar is the right candidate to run against Trump. She's from the midwest, and can relate to people in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Electoral College states. She's a woman, young, smart, moderate and common sense says the president after Trump will be a woman. She's also calm and reasonable, has worked in Congress, stared down Kavanaugh, and after Trump gets through gutting our government and military, we will want an administrator who is not quite so loud. I've said this before, we need a landslide in 2020, not just control of Congress and the presidency. We need a candidate who can soak up as many votes as possible. McConnell has to go. But we can't start putting things back together if there is a McConnell 2.0 to replace him. We also need to pass some constitutional amendments. Otherwise whatever gains we make will be short-lived. Our constitution is getting a stress test now. We will need to start fixing bugs immediately. Voting Rights Act is added to constitution. Gerrymandering is unconstitutional. Impeachment is automatic and begins on Day One. That said, my point of view is switching. If the trial in the Senate leaves Trump in the White House, unconstrained by Congress and knowing it, we're going to need a real campaigner to fight our way out of that hole. We will come to think of this campaign as nothing less than a revolution.