A chicken or an egg?#

Something cute I did a few days ago. I wondered, if Twitter could handle the full text of blog posts as I've been advocating, how could it work. I came up with an approach, and implemented my side of it.#
If you look at the source of a recent post here, such as the one you're reading right now, you'll see a "twitter:body" meta element in the header. Its content attribute is a base64-encoded markdown version of the post. There's a minimal amount of HTML in the post for basic features that markdown can't do. It's something Twitter could experiment with right now, if there's a developer there who thinks this is interesting.#
PS: Of course this data is there for any other curious developer who wants to play with the idea. That's kind of how RSS got bootstrapped between 1997 and 1999. ;-)#
Last update: Tuesday December 24, 2019; 12:02 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)