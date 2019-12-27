During the 2016 election I watched reruns of The West Wing and found it relaxing, to be able to visualize a government run in a human and intelligent way. Last night, looking for something to watch, I spotted The Newsroom on HBO and thought I would give it a try. Perfect choice. Another Sorkin show, a bit dated, in terms of tech very dated, but who cares. It's a bunch of actors, some good and famous reading Sorkin dialog about how news would work if it worked well. I've just watched the first three episodes, it's an incredible antidote to the way news is these days. Highly recommended, and as I step through it I expect to have more to say. BTW, it's available for streaming on Amazon.#
A bingeing update. I wrote that I really liked The Morning Show on Apple, but when I picked it up again, starting with episode 4, I couldn't stand it. It was like a bad soap opera. One word: Insipid. Too bad because the actors are great and they had lots of money to do it right. The story is childish and the dialog is embarrassing. Those are also some of my criticisms of The Newsroom (see above) but there is substance in that show and the writing is pure Sorkin, so it's funny to think the actors are just saying what Sorkin told them to say. Like Leo and Bartlet, Josh and CJ. Except not them, other people. And lots of lessons about journalism. For example Chuck Todd is lying when he says he didn't get that the Repubs were always lying on his air. How do I know? Because the fourth episode of The Newsroom is all about Repubs openly lying. And that was a non-journalist writing, at least nine years ago. If Sorkin could figure it out, so could Chuck Todd. He's playing us, badly and we'd be foolish to accept him at face value. #
The saga continues. Now they're delivering packages to the local post office. The packages are clearly addressed to my home, not to a post office. This is kind of okay at least they're indoors and the postmaster there is okay with it, but they are dropping the packages off on the front desk after the post office is closed. Leaving them in the open is like leaving your wallet on the counter in the post office. People are honest, but that's too much of a temptation imho. At some point someone is going to take the packages before I can get to the PO.#
I've told the UPS people in Kingston this is not acceptable but they say it's the driver's call.#
As a comparison, I had a package delivered by Fedex a few weeks ago, when the road to the house was fairly covered in snow, and they just drove the truck to the house and made the delivery.#
It is actually what they're supposed to do, in other words and it's not unreasonable. The road is not on a hill, it's flat, and easy to drive on. I understand if there's a foot of snow, but so far that has never been the issue with UPS.#
Last update: Friday December 27, 2019; 3:09 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)