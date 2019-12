On this day we learned that Apple apparently stopped allowing users to add their own RSS feeds to their News platform. I guess this is inline with the way they vet apps for iPhones. Can't let any random ideas get to iPhone users. Best to be safe. Perhaps to keep China happy? Not kidding. Tech companies ultimately have to yield to authoritarian countries, where they keep strict control on what the people can read. Russia can now disconnect their country's net off the world wide net. Losing a news platform like this is dangerous to freedom, pretty much everywhere. Best not to trust them with our flow of information, so use another news platform on their phones, and use other non-Apple podcatchers.