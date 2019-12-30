A list of files from the earlier XML-RPC site that were not ported to the new site. This link will help the search engines find those files at their new location. #
Okay I'm in Season 3 of The Newsroom now, and I bet Sorkin isn't writing it, rather it's someone trying to write like Sorkin. It's awful. Unbearable. What would make sense is a final massacre like the end of Scarface. I'd pay to watch that. Say hello to my little friend. 💥#
This song was in the finale of Mr Robot and now I can't stop listening to it. "I've been in this town so long that back in the city I've been taken for lost and gone and unknown for a long long time."#
I had a feeling of total weariness this morning so I stayed in bed until 10AM, a very late hour for me, and decided finally I Give Up. I no longer am going to care about whether the world is headed off a cliff. I'm no longer going to care about anything I can't do anything about and guess what I feel great now. What a relief. You know what this feels like. When I got home after life-saving emergency heart surgery in 2002 I felt like I was in a dead relative's house. Something I had experienced a few times by then. This was someone else's house. Less than a year later I sold the place and moved to Cambridge where we started BloggerCon and the podcast movement, and what a great move that was. Giving up is the best thing to do. I mean it. #
Last update: Monday December 30, 2019; 1:53 PM EST.
