I had a feeling of total weariness this morning so I stayed in bed until 10AM, a very late hour for me, and decided finally I Give Up. I no longer am going to care about whether the world is headed off a cliff. I'm no longer going to care about anything I can't do anything about and guess what I feel great now. What a relief. You know what this feels like. When I got home after life-saving emergency heart surgery in 2002 I felt like I was in a dead relative's house. Something I had experienced a few times by then. This was someone else's house. Less than a year later I sold the place and moved to Cambridge where we started BloggerCon and the podcast movement, and what a great move that was. Giving up is the best thing to do. I mean it.