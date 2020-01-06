Postscript on the email outage. Problem solved. The mails went out last night. A perfect programming job for a Sunday. Correctly sized up the problem, determined the solution, implemented and tested all within a couple of hours, in time to take a walk and then watch the Knicks lose to the Clippers, and started reading a new excellent science fiction novel chosen from a list I can't find now. Today, the first day back to work in the New Year, I have no idea what to work on next. I'm going to look for something small and self-contained. I also documented the previously undocumented package, so maybe someone else will benefit from the work. #
Howard Weaver asked how to share a post from Scripting News to Facebook. These days this is how I do it. #
Open Scripting News in its own browser window. This makes it easier to go back and forth which we're going to have to do several times. #
Click on the purple pound sign to the right of the post you want to share. #
Take a screen shot of the post. Here's how I do it on the Mac. Press Cmd-Shift-4, to go into Screen Shot mode. Move the mouse to the upper left corner of the area you want a copy of, click and hold, then drag to the lower right corner and let up the mouse. The screen shot is now on the clipboard.#
Open Facebook in another window. Navigate to the place you want to drop the shared post. Click in the text box, and press Cmd-V (on the Mac) to paste the screen shot. Do not submit the post yet, there's more to do.#
Go back to the browser window with the Scripting News post, click in the address bar. Cmd-A if necessary to select the whole address and copy it to the clipboard (Cmd-C). Switch back into Facebook and paste the address into the message. #
One more time, go back to the post and select a provocative phrase or sentence from the post. Something that'll catch the readers' interest. Select, Copy, switch into Facebook, Paste. #
Now you're ready to post. Review what's there to make sure everything is as you'd like it and then click the Post button. #
