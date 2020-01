Yesterday when I posted the instructions for how to share one of my blog posts to Facebook, in addition to trying to help a friend, I wanted to see for myself what the instructions would look like, in writing, without too much detail and without any steps omitted. The moral of the story is this. Come on Facebook, re-join the open web. Let's make it easy for people to do their writing outside Facebook for sharing inside. Let's make the wall of your silo so permeable that it ceases to be a silo. On Twitter I was asked why I keep beating this drum when it seems so unlikely that Facebook cares. I do it because I want to create a historic record, this has always been a big part of my blogging. I want to remember what sharing across silo walls was like in 2020. Maybe we'll look back and marvel that it was once this convoluted. Or maybe we'll marvel that it could be done at all. No one knows. But part of the reason I blog is to create a record. That's why I care so much about bigco's trying to erase that record for selfish reasons.