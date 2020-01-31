Morning coffee notes#

Braintrust query: It appears that Electron changed how the core dialog routines work. Breakage galore, or so it seems. #
I was reviewing my blog for November 2016, to see how we dealt with the shock of Trump's election and I came across a video of the unbelievably fantastic DNC 2012 speech of Jennifer Granholm. We need more of this. #
Here's the piece I wrote on election night in 2016. #
This is one of those days I've written four posts without publishing. They'll all go out at once, in various states of completion. But it's a day of ideas. I am depressed, in the same way I was the day after the 2016 election. But I had a good night's sleep, and the coffee is good. It's cold outside, but warm inside. I have all my material needs taken care of, and I have a powerful publishing platform, and the best tools, so I'm on-balance doing ok I guess. 💥#
Old habits die hard. I'm using an outliner that has cmd-return implemented. Yet I just split a paragraph using the old select-copy-return-paste ritual. I didn't even have to think about it. It's programmed into my subconscious at the base of my spine. It takes no conscious effort to do the keys. #
Last update: Friday January 31, 2020; 3:19 PM EST.
