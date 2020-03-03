What sense does it make to stimulate an economy that will be crippled by lack of parts and workers? The economy will shrink, no way to avoid that. Maybe we'll need stimulus later, once (hopefully) people are back at work. #
When the WSJ gets an important story in the public interest down comes the paywall. But when do they publish a story that isn't in the public interest? So news is socialist too. 💥#
Idea for Mike Bloomberg. Hire some smart ex-CDC people and have them solve the testing problem in the US. Commit say $1 billion to the effort.#
After many attempts, I'm now rolling on The Expanse. In the middle of season 2, I more or less understand who the characters are and the plot. I don't know why it took so many tries to get it. I am sure that Julie Mao and Miller are melding into some kind of incredible love monster whose body is the planet of Venus. I also think their meeting was the sexiest thing I've seen on TV ever. #
Demo of a new feature on my blog. Spoilers are now hidden behind a placeholder. This is how it works. Warning there's a spoiler in this video about how spoilers work. Not kidding. If you haven't seen The Expanse and think you might, you should avert your eyes at the right moment in this video. Sorry! #
Wonder if they're testing people at the White House. What are the chances that it's a hot spot for transmission? Lots of people coming and going.#
Thoughts and prayers to friends in Nashville after the deadly tornado that struck downtown in the middle of the night. #
So many forbidden topics on Twitter, might lead you to believe no one is offended by your ideas (assuming you're politically correct) but voting is private which provides a channel for anger and resentment. Might be a good idea to factor that in.#
