Podcast: We feel in the United States that it always must be normal here. That's about to change in a very real way. Approx 10 minutes.#
Health insurance or not, billionaire or not, we're all in danger of dying from the virus. Much sooner than November. Some much more than others.#
I added a new slogan. "Don't get lost in the weeds." #
I toyed with the idea of switching over the home page here to an urgent single sentence for some period of time. People get wrapped up in details. There is a bigger picture that is terrifying, unprecedently so. I have to remind myself of that as much as anyone. #
Being president is a job. Hire someone who will be good at it. The choice is not made by the media or billionaires, it is made by voters. That's something to be proud of and celebrate, respect and preserve. We all live with grief and disappointment, btw.#
I'm still hoping for help testing the new version of LO2. Here is the list of things you should try. By testing, you're helping me think about bigger changes to the software in the future. If we don't test new versions, as a community, I can't take risks of breaking stuff. That's how it works. #
The Snooze for 30 Days command on Facebook is great. Every network should have it. And guess what, when the timer expires, I forgot that I snoozed them, but they are still being obnoxious, so I just snooze them again. I'm soooo glad they can't tell when they've been snoozed. Oops I'm probably making all my friends think it's them. Trust me, it's not you. We're cool. Namaste.#
