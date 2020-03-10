We should make a list of activities that should come to a stop now. For example, movie theaters are done. In-person sports events. Offices, schools, mass transit. You can help build the list by replying to this tweet.#
Think about it this way. What if you got a 2-week advance notice that something really shitty was about to happen, and you actually know a lot about what will happen. I listened to a podcast with an expert on this stuff, and he said we got lucky this time. Imagine that. We got lucky, weird, but yes we did.#
This is how the Italian quarantine works. "People can leave their homes to get to and from work, a health appointment, family necessity such as food shop. Otherwise stay inside. If kids are going stir crazy they can be taken for walk. But no gatherings of people."#
Our friends in Italy are telling us we should learn from their experience and use the couple of weeks extra time we have to prepare. They appear to be doing this in Washington state. But not so much here in New York state.#
Those who survive the virus will have to live in its aftermath. The economy is going to stop like the economy in New Orleans did after Katrina. One of the big lessons of Katrina was that once stopped, it takes a long time for an economy to reboot.#
Not blaming gov Cuomo. People have to be mobilized. They're mobilized in Wash because they have the biggest outbreak in the US so far. And we are soft in the west, we can't imagine things being not-normal. People in New Orleans however I'm sure are aware of the hazard.#
