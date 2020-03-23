I watched the finale of season 3 of The Expanse without realizing it was the last episode before Amazon took it over. It was masterful. I'm going to have to watch it again. BTW, my favorite character is Drummer. I am a Belter, for sure. #
I read in an article about China and South Korea how they relied on location data from people's phones to know where contagious people had been. NakedJen had to install one of these apps before they'd let her enter the country, just to switch planes. I'm guessing that in the US we can't use that data even though companies like Google, Apple and Facebook have it. The context has changed, and now trillions of dollars are at stake, the existence of our economy, our lives (hope that's not too dramatic). Perhaps it's time to re-think our assumptions. #
I try to imagine living in NYC as I did for 8 years, riding in the elevator up to your apartment and thinking about all the people you're riding up with. Even in normal times this can be disturbing. ;-)#
Do we know that people who have had the virus are immune?#
I like to question assumptions, in that I find things worth doing. I've always been that way. For a long time I thought everyone did it.#
If we're going to survive this pandemic, Trump is going to have to step aside. How to make that happen?#
I have a rule. No online debates. Here's a reason why. Even with friends there could be a basic disconnect early in the discussion. If it's done in voice, you can hear that. In text you might not hear it until you've gone back four or five times. Feelings get hurt.#
