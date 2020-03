My NYC correspondent. "I was already cautiously optimistic that the virus is milder than we realize, because of the testing bias towards very ill patients. Now there's evidence that may be true, from a Dutch study that would not only explain why it spreads so well, but is an argument for why 100% of the population should wear masks in public, and why we should exhaustively test healthy people as well. The more people who have already been infected with sub-clinical or no symptoms, the lower and sooner the peak will be, at least here in NYC where it's already likely to sweep the population."