I understand we're at risk of losing journalism. I propose something grand, like what we're doing with the economy. Merge all the different news orgs in America, like the states are linking up at governor level, and then put your heads together and stop doing stuff that makes the problems worse, and get busy with the new reality. Stop duplicating efforts, chasing gotchas, going through the loops with Trump, and making users give each of you their information just to give you money. Reduce friction, build a new journalism we can all be proud of. #
Maybe the best end of any movie ever. It's now the header image here. I didn't like the picture that was there before, but spring hasn't happened here yet, and until then I have nothing to replace it with. Thelma and Louise should be the default header here, as it is the permanent one on my Twitter feed. BTW, I've been meaning to say this, if you want to get the most out of this blog you should have an account on Twitter so you can, for example, go there and vote in the polls. Twitter has a useful set of functionality, and they let me use their API and identity system for $0. Pretty good deal. You don't have to do it of course. 🚀#
Each time I think the Dems are establishing a persistent online channel via social media, e.g. Howard Dean in 2004, Obama in 2008 and 2012, the Clinton campaign in 2016, Bloomberg this year, even Warren, as soon as the campaign is over the freaking channel closes. This is as stupid as it gets.#
Last update: Saturday April 18, 2020; 11:09 AM EDT.
