I'm going to be the last person to emerge from the shutdown. First I want to see how the rest of you do. When are you coming out? Poll.#
A thread from a epidemiologist saying there isn't enough awareness of the damage the virus causes people who survive. It's like the mass shootings. They only count those who were killed. But some people are so damaged they never get to resume anything like a normal life. We'll be living with the (still unknown) after-effects of Covid-19 for a long time to come. #
It appears the first mention of the virus on my blog was on February 17. I suggested a question about it in the upcoming debate.#
It may be bad for the economy but overall it's good that there is lower demand for oil.#
I record shows I love so I can binge-watch them on my own schedule. Last night I watched the first episode of season 5 of Better Call Saul. It was good of course, but the commercials are so dated. Like reading a magazine from the 1950s. The episode aired Feb 23. #
Shake Shack returning the $20 million is like Cubs fans throwing opposing team home runs back on the field. It's American. It will make you beloved. Keeping the money is unfortunately also American. But reviled and deposed. #
Trump's best friend is sad because all his oil is less than worthless.#
What's bad about these demos is that it shows a commitment with some Americans to have an idiot government, no matter the cost financially or in terms of human suffering.#
To be clear, "re-opening" America is a losing strategy from both perspectives. As Bill Gates said no one is going to want to go to a restaurant or buy a house with piles of bodies all over the place. #
It could be that restaurants as a concept are over, btw.#
The big failing of the press is they are making an excellent issue of Trump's failure to act in January and February, meanwhile it's almost May, and Trump's government is still failing to act. Which has bigger impact? Past failures or the ones happening right now?#
Unfortunately few journalists cover the failings of journalism, and most are on the payroll of journalism, so they tend to pull their punches.#
Those who say impeach is not the answer, what would Trump have to do in order to make impeach the right answer?#
Well here's the thing, what makes you think he won't do much worse between now and inauguration day in 2021?#
He wouldn't have any restraints between now and then.#
And BTW, what constraints would there be on the next president? Maybe not such a buffoon as Trump. If we don't impeach and remove, we no longer have a Constitution that's enforced re the president. This guy has been ignoring it. We would all be ignoring it if he isn't impeached and removed.#
