My mind insists, over and over, that today is Saturday.#
I was going to write a bit about Kobol vs COBOL, an ancient programming language which is in the news these days. Kobol is the homeworld of the Twelve Colonies in Battlestar Galactica. I've watched the full series twice. But the synopsis on the Wikipedia page is riveting. I often forget how simple and beautiful the overall structure of the plot is. BSG plot. And of course the execution. I'd have to say, even though it has cheezy sets and special effects, it's pretty much a perfect multi-part scifi drama. I just watched The Expanse, which is also good, but BSG is still tops with me. #
I took a survey class in programming languages in grad school, and COBOL was of course one of them. It was in the mid-late 70s when people were still creating new systems in COBOL. It was one of the first attempts to make programming like English instead of like programming, so managers could do it, you wouldn't need programmers. To anyone who really knew about programming, it was obvious that this would not work. People would want features for which there were no human language equivalents, like looping and recursion, nesting, local variables, procedures, closures, objects, async, etc etc. We keep discovering new concepts for which you can't say "this is just like.." COBOL may have been the first programming language to reject programming, but it was not the last. Later attempts include Hypercard and AppleScript. I'm sure there were many others. I've always been most comfortable with Algol-like languages, C, Pascal, JavaScript. My own invented language, UserTalk, is Algol-like. There is a grammar somewhere for UserTalk. I'll find it later. 🚀#
Last update: Tuesday April 21, 2020; 11:07 AM EDT.
