Working my way through the last season of Better Call Saul . It's great, but the most striking thing are the ads. When the first show aired, on February 23 , there was no awareness of the virus in advertising. As the season progressed, at times I forgot I was watching something from nine weeks ago. An ad for a bank that has turned itself into a coffee shop. Whoa that's optimistic, I thought to myself, and then realized this was the old reality. The full series makes a very interesting window into the transition our culture is making. I'm reminded of when my mom died, we didn't do a video walkthrough of the house we grew up in. Didn't think of it, because it seemed normal to be there, not realizing soon this would all be gone, and in the future it would be anything but normal. Now we're repeating it on a much much larger scale. When this show turns up on Netflix it won't have the ads, and we'll miss the transition, which is in every way as interesting as the show, which as I said is fantastic.