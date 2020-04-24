In the country north of NYC where I now live, we're seeing an influx of city folk, staying at their summer homes or using AirBnB's or whatever. And of course they're getting out and walking on our beautiful roads. #
But some of them bring their aggressive city walking habits with them, something I'm very familiar with because I also know how to walk in Manhattan, learned the hard way. #
Here are some common-sense rules for walking on country roads.#
Remember cars and bikes use country roads too. :-)#
If someone is walking faster, as they approach (assuming you hear them) slow down a little, or stop, to make the passing faster. Stay slow until they are a few yards ahead, so you minimize the breathing their exhaled viruses. #
I offer this advice because a few people are walking like there is no pandemic and their breath is free of virus and they're assuming so is everyone else's. #
