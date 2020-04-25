 
It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday April 25, 2020; 11:15 PM EDT
The ridiculousness of Trump#
  • Take a step back and think about the ridiculousness of Trump. #
  • The world is shut down. Economic and health collapse. #
  • Precarious future. #
  • We hope science is working, trying to dig us out of the mess.#
  • But we never get updates on that. #
  • Just more Trump garbage.#
  • Eventually we're going to have to get down to business. #
  • We're all stuck in hibernation until we get down to business.#
  • And this clown is up there being an idiot. And now everyone is looking. And day after day of idiot lectures and babbles incoherently. #
  • And then he talks about injecting bleach in your veins. #
  • How much more of this could we possibly take. #
  • Finally even the NYT can't see both sides. #
  • Something broke there. #

