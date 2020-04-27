BTW, the trouble with Dropbox turned out to be their Linux install requires components that aren't there on a headless Ubuntu installation. When the software tried to update itself it failed, and that was the end. I'm guessing not many people use Dropbox on headless Linux?#
I got a Kinsa thermometer on April 14, almost two weeks ago. I've gotten in the habit of taking my temperature at the beginning and end of every day. I feel like I'm doing my part to support an early warning system. I just noticed they have a way to export your data. I was hoping it would be a nice XML or JSON format, but it's a log file format. Not sorted by anything I can see. I don't have any code that can process this format. But it was there, and that's worth something. I'd give it a B-, but most apps don't give you a way to export your own data, and for that, A+. Also, they should change their store from saying it's pre-order -- there's nothing pre about it. You can buy it. It takes a few weeks to get there because the product is so popular. #
If Trump will sideline Fauci, Biden should start a nightly briefing with Fauci as the moderator. How about a little competition -- raise the bar on the information the people get. Give the press an option not to cover Trump's misinfo.#
Awful truth, we need to get to the point where a new Covid infection is a stop-everything event to contain the outbreak. It’s awful because the country has not even begun down that path. We have to have a real government to even begin.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)