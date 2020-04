It's fair to say that the old way of producing video entertainment is now as toxic as nursing homes, airplanes and meat plants, yet there's more demand than ever for video entertaiment. Something's gotta give. Real actors showing up in virtual environments, sort of a flip of GEICO's excellent gecko spokesmodel? I have no idea. But this could be as profound a transition as the switch to sound in the 1930s (also a depression era). More animations with human voices like the incredibly excellent Bojack Horseman