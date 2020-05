One of the things that Iabout the times we're in is that the news is now filled with science. So much of the news before was about optics, narratives, impressions and the like. Talking about nothing. How cool is it to see Chris Hayes listening intently to an epidemiologist. Or Fauci explaining why remdesivir is a big deal, while Trump looks on, nodding, not understanding a word, but letting Fauci tell the story, a science story. Now you can actually learn something, sometimes, watching the news. Now that's coool.

Feeling really disoriented today. Or maybe the disorentation of life is catching up with me. I've been taking care of business, I'm more organized than ever, it feels more important for some reason. It's pouring rain out, steady downpour, for hours. Normally this would be relaxing, but today it seems weary. Maybe it's the aftermath of the humilty of the fight with Dropbox. But that did clear a lot of the fog about how I manage my apps. Or the despair of Maddow, last night -- and a comment I read on Twitter this morning. "The Trump Administration squandered April. As Americans sacrificed and far too many died, Trump watched TV and tried to direct cash to political pals."