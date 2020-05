Just heard a report on NPR that began with a quote from Trump, a big bold lie , and they just went on as if he had made a good point. This has to stop. It's not saving my life, quite the contrary, it's killing people, to let Trump get away with lying about the role of testing. He says we have the highest numbers because we do the most testing. Yeah. Not true. And they went on to say that governors don't know why they need so much testing. What? Hello. Yes, everyone who cares knows. We need to know where the freaking virus is and isn't. That's why we test. It's the same reason we launch weather satellites, so we know where and when it's going to snow. I keep repeating this, hopefully the idea will spread. News should be in the business of saving my life and yours. It's never been more possible and more vital. And it's a good business model. If they're not just relaxing entertainment, if they save my life , we'll make sure they get the money they need. The news doesn't understand its own role.