I've heard it said that the lockdown in NYC hasn't been very complete, but look at this snapshot of a Times Square webcam at 1:40PM on a sunny warm Saturday in May. First question I'd ask is how did they do it?#
Poll: "Was the lockdown necessary or is this "reopening" stuff a massive delusion that's going to result in Pandemic 2.0?"#
This piece in the New Yorker is a model for how post-Covid journalism should work. Instead of writing the first draft of history, tell me how to save my life. In a vacuum of leadership, that is killing your readers, you could fill it. #
It's funny what kinds of businesses do well in the current environment. Restaurants -- not so good, it seems. But bike stores? Doing a great business. Everyone wants a bike.#
