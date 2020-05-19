Quick podcast. Density-over-time is what matters in whether you get infected by the virus. To get infected there has to be a high density of virus and you have to be there for a relatively long time. Distance isn't the only important thing. I've been reading this between the lines of what experts talk and write about. I checked it out with my biomedical researcher friend. He says yes, it's the area under the curve that determines the infection rate. #
Viruses on computers and viruses in the real world are interesting to compare. Right now I don't know if my computer, a Mac, has a virus, but there are no obvious symptoms of it being infected. That does not mean it's not infected. When there's a virus going around, it screws up everything. Back in the 00s when viruses were running wild on Windows machines, I was a Windows user. Over time you learned how to defend against them. For example, when they offer you an ad-free version of an app, you say no. That was just the beginning. We were always trying to keep our computers virus-free, but eventually the viruses would figure out a way around our defenses, and we'd be spending all our time fighting it, until we got our machine uninfected, or at least without symptoms. So, the way we're dealing with the new coronavirus is the way computer newbies deal with computer viruses. I know because I have supported a virus neophyte, my mom. The current US govt is behaving pretty much the way she would. She didn't want to learn the rules, and she wanted to pretend it was okay, get back to business as usual (checking her email, writing a blog post). All the while she's got something watching and recording her every move and looking for a chance to infect some other computer. #
I’ve been programming almost exclusively in JavaScript since 2013. I’ve mastered callbacks, have no use for promises and most of the other fancy new stuff. I believe in minimal languages. The bloat in JavaScript is undermining what was attractive about it, it was a consensus platform. Having a common syntax for programming cuts costs, makes it easier and therefore more likely to share ideas, and avoid the setbacks that come from reinventing the wheel. Now it's splitting up into a lot of different syntaxes. Next thing they're going let you define your own syntax and we'll be right back where we were before everything coalesced around JavaScript. It takes a worse-is-better language to be the consensus. As a messy hairball that means different things to different people, it doesn't serve much of a purpose at all. However, I am invested, and am sticking with the core syntax I use, maybe others will do the same. #
I know it's redundant to say Trump is full of shit, but his campaign against the WHO is very bad, even for Trump.#
