I’ve been programming almost exclusively in JavaScript since 2013. I’ve mastered callbacks, have no use for promises and most of the other fancy new stuff. I believe in minimal languages. The bloat in JavaScript is undermining what was attractive about it, it was a consensus platform . Having a common syntax for programming cuts costs, makes it easier and therefore more likely to share ideas, and avoid the setbacks that come from reinventing the wheel. Now it's splitting up into a lot of different syntaxes. Next thing they're going let you define your own syntax and we'll be right back where we were before everything coalesced around JavaScript. It takes a worse-is-better language to be the consensus. As a messy hairball that means different things to different people, it doesn't serve much of a purpose at all. However, I am invested, and am sticking with the core syntax I use, maybe others will do the same.