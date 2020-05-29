Let's all wear MLK buttons to stand in solidarity with our fellow Americans. They're as easy to make as masks, and really make a statement.#
Here's the news experience I want. As I read Twitter or my river, and I see an article I want to read, I click the link. I get a preview and a price. Click the button and I pay the price, read the article. No spyware, no ads, nice big font. It's in my story list so I can go back and re-read it any time. This requires a centralized payment system, it could be Scroll or something similar to it. The tech is not a problem, the problem is the news orgs giving users what they want. Now questions come up -- what's the price? The news orgs set the price. They have to experiment. They could run specials. They could drop the price to $0 after a story has reached a certain threshold, giving readers a further incentive, to help a story they think is important to circulate. Lots of possibilities. We should get on this train asap. #
What is an outliner? It's a "a text editor that organizes information in a hierarchy, allowing users to control the level of detail and to reorganize according to structure."#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)