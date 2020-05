Here's the news experience I want. As I read Twitter or my river , and I see an article I want to read, I click the link. I get a preview and a price. Click the button and I pay the price, read the article. No spyware, no ads, nice big font. It's in my story list so I can go back and re-read it any time. This requires a centralized payment system, it could be Scroll or something similar to it. The tech is not a problem, the problem is the news orgs giving users what they want. Now questions come up -- what's the price? The news orgs set the price. They have to experiment. They could run specials. They could drop the price to $0 after a story has reached a certain threshold, giving readers a further incentive, to help a story they think is important to circulate. Lots of possibilities. We should get on this train asap.