NYT reporters are full of privilege and entitlement.#
I dreamed last night I came across John Perry Barlow riding a bike. We talked. I said wow I'm so surprised to see you. I told him to stay here and not try to find out what's going on in the world. I don't know why I said that, but it seemed real. He's been gone for a couple of years now.#
According to my Twitter timeline NYPD cops went crazy last night. I grew up there, and as a kid I crossed the NYPD a number of times. They were always bastards, but they never caught me, though they came close. So what were they doing last night? It seems they were trying to prove that they don't want to hear about Black Lives Matter. Or the First Amendment. Or Protect and Serve. Or any of that nonsense. This is their city, they seem to be saying. And fuck you. I can understand that, fuck you is like "good morning" or "top of the day to you" in NYese. But they were really fucking people up. Stealing stuff and assaulting people. So this wasn't the loving and respectful form of fuck you. This was the "I'm going to fuck you up" version of fuck you. #
A NYT reporter's account of what happened last night in Brooklyn.#
