According to my Twitter timeline NYPD cops went crazy last night. I grew up there, and as a kid I crossed the NYPD a number of times. They were always bastards, but they never caught me, though they came close. So what were they doing last night? It seems they were trying to prove that they don't want to hear about Black Lives Matter. Or the First Amendment. Or Protect and Serve. Or any of that nonsense. This is their city, they seem to be saying. And fuck you. I can understand that, fuck you is like "good morning" or "top of the day to you" in NYese. But they were really fucking people up. Stealing stuff and assaulting people. So this wasn't the loving and respectful form of fuck you. This was the "I'm going to fuck you up" version of fuck you.