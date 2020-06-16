I heard that Hey doesn't support standard email protocols and is not file format compatible with GMail. Is this true? What is their protocol like? How do you get your data out if you decide to switch? Can you? #
The Lincoln Project is going to win the Pulitzer for campaign snark. I want to know is that really Sir David Attenborough? #
Every once in a while, Siri in my back pocket says "Sorry I couldn't hear what you said." I didn't say anything. Or my Alexa says it doesn't recognize my voice, would I like to register. It was Andrew Cuomo talking in a YouTube video. Little unforseen consequences. It's like being in an episode of Westworld. I'm sure it's already happened that the two have had conversations, being confused about what the other said. #
In the piece below I mention the two local papers in Madison in the 70s. I remember their names as the Crap Times and the Wisconsin State-Urinal. One of my roommates put that in my head. #
I'd love to get a picture of Neil Katyal's study as he appeared yesterday on Ari Melber. It looks like the room of someone who spends all his time online and in his mind. I recognize it, I've existed in such a space as long as it's been possible. Also the interview with Fauci with Wolf Blitzer on Sunday which by luck I watched live. They've known each other a long time, clearly are friends. Blitzer asked him a personal question, Fauci answered. He said he spends all his time writing emails. He puts so much in, and he must have so much frustration, given how badly we're doing, and how he's prevented from speaking. I keep wondering if we, online media tech makers, couldn't do more to help him communicate, given the limits of TV.#
I was a paper boy as a kid. I had a route. I delivered Long Island Star-Journals to neighbors in Flushing on my bike. I was emulating the net. Very slowly. #
Today, I'd still want to hang out at the Union but I'd get out my laptop or iPad and read the news via Twitter and my RSS river. Key difference: Today no single publication delivers the full news experience. #
The Union terrace is where people meet in Madison. #
Looking back, they could have seen this happening, and done more to bind themselves to Twitter or RSS, or even produced their own hybrid and add their expertise as users of news. And if they had let it evolve it might have been, by now, a fantastic news reading and interacting experience, far better than what we use today. They didn't so this is where it's at now, an unbundled, à la carte reading experience. #
But today the news industry is still set up as a business as if I'm going to get my news the way I did in the 70s. And how are they going to convince me to do this? A paywall. The price for reading the article that's caught my eye is to give them my credit card and the right to charge me $10 per month for perpetuity. No. The answer is no. Always no. #
I wonder how many subscriptions the CEO of the Atlantic and Mother Jones have bought this way? #
I'd like to see a bar graph with online subscription revenue for the top 15 pubs. I imagine it looks something like this. #
If you're a person who thinks about business models of news, ask yourself, how many subscriptions can one reader afford? Feel good about? Feel like they aren't being ripped off by? For me the answers to the three questions are: 3, 0 and 0. #
I'm paying about $30 per month for this, and am not happy about it. In contrast I pay $200 per month for TV. And I'm ready to spend more. But, get this, I spend a lot more time every day reading on the net. And I know the news orgs don't think very much of us readers, but I'm not reading crap, I'm learning, getting information about a lot of local stuff (despite the belief there is no local news, there is). And I can afford to pay much more than I am, I'm just waiting for some part of the news industry to wake up and realize it's not the 1970s anymore. #
Another thing I spend a lot more money on that might be closer to news is political campaigns. As Election Day approaches, I'm giving out $100 gifts to candidates to help save the world, the same way I would like to throw money at news orgs who help to save my life. #
Subscriptions? I don't think so. I don't commit to vote for the governor or mayor beyond the next election. It sounds stupid to even put it that way. I'm sure the politicians would like that. And there are good arguments for it. But we get to choose again and again. And that's how I like it. It keeps them interested in communicating with me, maybe even slightly, to listen. #
I've read so many stories about how news orgs feel about their role, maybe it's time for the news orgs to try to find out how their readers see their roles? Basic business. Know the people who pay your bills and do things that delight them. Not much of that going on with news. Too much talking to be heard by other news people. I visualize it as two barbers passing the time cutting each others hair. #
BTW, I wrote about the news experience I want back in May. #
