White people are never going to understand what it's like to be black. But we can listen, empathize, and try to do what they ask us to do to help. That would be success imho. Last night Ari Melber asked a panel what victory looks like. It's a good idea for everyone to ask and answer that question. Let's find common goals and work together to achieve them. You have to figure out what needs to change to make America safe for blacks. We can help. One of the big lessons of the 1619 podcast was that the struggles of blacks for equality gave us all greater guarantees. This will happen again and again. But we must not waste the opportunity.#
Smells are an incredible thing, a time machine, when you get a whiff of something from long ago, it reaches deep into your emotional memory and you experience the feelings from long ago, most deeply felt are the feelings of childhood and the people who raised me.#
For example, when I moved to NYC from California in 2010, when I went out for a walk in the morning in Central Park, I'd get the smell of the woods and the morning dew, mixed with salt air of the ocean. It took me back to my grandmother's house in Rockaway. She's long gone, the house isn't ours anymore, but the memory sure is.#
Morning smells here in the Catskills, where I live now, take me back to summer camp. The rituals. Taps at bedtime, revele to wake us in the morning. The food they served that my mother never did. Butter on bread. What a revelation. We didn't eat butter at home. #
Playing softball every day. Canoeing. And most deep gratitude for the weekly care package from mom with home baked cookies and stories from home. I'm sure she put as much care into the packages as I did in savoring them. Until I experienced the summer smell of camp, here and now, at age 65, mom gone, I never recalled those packages. If I had I would have never doubted our bond. #
Yesterday I read a post from my friend Anna Masera in Italy who was going out to eat at a real restaurant. Not outdoor seating. Inside. Then I realized how great it's going to be to re-experience all the things we took for granted just a few months ago. If we survive this it'll have been worth it from that standpoint.#
Last update: Wednesday June 17, 2020; 3:55 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)