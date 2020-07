💥

I've been thinking of getting a new Twitter account. I'm pretty sure the one I've had since 2006 has a flag on it that says "Don't suggest it." Explained here . I think this stems back to the controversy about the Suggested Users List . They eventually did phase it out. And something was done to my account. My follower count, at one time one of the top ten accounts on Twitter, hasn't grown in many years. So maybe it's time to start over, and see if I can have more followers without whatever was done. Anyway, some of the names I've considered are taken: boomer elgrande (a few friends call me that), uncledavey (one of my favorite titles), scripting scriptingnews (not sure what this account is), savemylife . Or I could use one of the many names I already have. Then there's the question of how to transition? I think about it sometimes, but I never actually do it.