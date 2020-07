People are writing about the risks associated with Twitter, hacking and misinformation, after the hack of last week. There's an even bigger risk. Twitter itself could be bought for 1/2 of $28 billion, the company's valuation according to the stock price. That's a fraction of the net worth of a number of billionaires . And you could probably finance the acquisition, so you would need much less than $14 billion to pull it off. Basically Twitter itself, legally, is very insecure. We're depending on something a bad actor could take over, legally. I've been writing about this for years . I hope other people tune into it before it actually happens. (Do you think Peter Thiel hasn't thought of it? Don't be naïve.)

I was talking with a friend yesterday about Woody Allen . We both felt that he had been unfairly canceled . And yes the word applies to his experience. He's one of the great film makers of our time. The movie Manhattan came up in our discussion, I saw it was playing on Amazon, so I watched it. What an incredible movie. People forget that Allen wrote the movie, so any flaws you see in the main character, and they sure are there, were put thereIn the end you feel his heartbreak at having been so dismissive of Mariel Hemmingway's character, she was so much more wise than him, even though she was so much younger. I had forgotten that Diane Keaton was in the movie. It's a masterpiece.