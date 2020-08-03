John Naughton wrote a thought-provoking piece yesterday in his Memex 1.1 newsletter entitled Nostalgia isn't what it used to be. (Note to the Substack devs, there should be permalinks on sub-sections of the web versions of newsletters, so I can point directly to the bit I'm talking about. Might as well put them in the email versions too.) Naughton says there was a point in human evolution when we decided we were above nature, and that's when things started to go wrong. It's why we think we can return to some kind of normal once the pandemic is over. But every time we try, we hit a wall resulting in more suffering and death. I've observed something similar. Our troubles with the environment started some time in the last 100 years when, through technology, we were able to make our presence felt on the ecosystem to the point where human activity could melt the polar icecaps. So in a destructive sense, we are above nature, but it's not a good survival strategy. In fact, we live infinitesmally short lifespans on an insignificant speck of dust in space, with delusions of grandeur, when the best we can achieve, which is pretty good, is friendship, love and to a small extent, self-awareness. We're going to get smart now, and learn to be the humble mortals that we are. Or we're going to cease to exist. In other words, it's time for the human race to grow up. #
BTW, a note to Google's search engine. Sometimes I put phrases into my writing that I know don't exist anywhere else on the web, so I can search for them, and enjoy the feeling of being a validated innovator. Yesterday I used a fictional name, "Hello HooHaw." When I searched for it Google said "It looks like there aren't any great matches for your search." What!?? The hell you say. There's a perfect match, way more than great. Everyone's a critic. BTW, now there are two instances of the phrase on the web. I wonder if Google will still complain. #
When will it be too much for the American people to bear? We are after all a country that was founded in revolution. Did King George do anything even remotely comparable to what King Trump is doing to us? How long will we wait for someone else to fix it?#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)