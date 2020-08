I was sure that last night's virtual DNC was going to suck, but quite the opposite, it was riveting, great political TV. I can't wait for tonight's episode. Michelle Obama, the closer, was masterful. I hadn't heard anything from her since her last DNC speech. Imagine what watching Trump has been like for her. She knows how demanding the job is. She was generous with Trump and said he wasn't up for the job. Such an understatement. And she threw hisline back at him. Kind of what you might say giving Trump's eulogy (since that's what he had to say about 150K American deaths he's responsible for). Great speech. Now tonight we get Bill Clinton. He gives great DNC. I've heard him speak in person a few times. Get ready. It's going to be something. But. The most powerful speech of the night was Kristin Urquiza . In case you haven't seen it, I won't spoil it, because there's one line in it that will stay with you, but you should hear it from her, the way she says it. Her father, a Trump supporter, died of the virus. The speech isn't long. Be sure not to miss it.