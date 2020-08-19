Today's song: If my words did glow with the gold of sunshine, and my tunes were played on the harp unstrung. Would you hear my voice come through the music? Would you hold it near as it were your own?#
I finished John Barry's book about the 1918 pandemic. I would not recommend it, if your goal is to learn as much as you can about the pandemic itself. In the afterword, Barry explains why the book isn't really about the pandemic, it's about how scientists collaborate. He used the pandemic as an example. I had pretty much already figured that out. So much information about the lives of the individual scientists. It went on and on. I skipped whole chapters. Now, I like a good story as much as anyone, but nothing about his tale made me care about them as people. And that isn't why I picked up the book. I want to learn as much as I can about influenza pandemics, because I'm living in the middle of one. To his credit, the book was published 15 years ago, long before Covid-19. I'm going to keep looking for a book that focuses on the science. #
I can't stand podcasts with advertising. What's even worse is podcasts with advertising with the proceeds going to charity. WTF goes through their minds. Why do they even bother.#
Don Park, with a graph of new Covid cases in South Korea. There's a spike. He says: "This is what happened after a rogue pastor holds a rally in the middle of Seoul and 5,000 ultra-conservatives show up without mask. In comparison, there wasn't even a blip after South Korea held a national election with tens of millions voting in-person." #
Yesterday I started to write a new post at the end of another, and I forgot to complete it, and missed it in the final edit before shutting down for the night. It went like this. "I had to take my car in for service because an animal died in there." As far as I know only Randy Green caught it. I told her it was there to see if she was paying attention. I lied. It was there because I'm a space cadet. 🚀#
Last update: Wednesday August 19, 2020; 12:10 PM EDT.
