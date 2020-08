🚀

Yesterday I started to write a new post at the end of another , and I forgot to complete it, and missed it in the final edit before shutting down for the night. It went like this. "I had to take my car in for service because an animal died in there." As far as I know only Randy Green caught it. I told her it was there to see if she was paying attention. I lied. It was there because I'm a space cadet.