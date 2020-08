The president of Northeastern University says they should re-open campuses because the virus will be with us indefinitely (it will) so we're going to have to re-open campuses at some point, so we should do it now. I'm sure they've thought it through, but next year we'll know a lot more about living with the virus than we do now. Look at how much we've learned in the last six months. Net-net, we'll do better in terms of human lives, if we give it more time. Work up to it slowly. Maybe have conferences on campus but do everything else online. Create projects for people to do collaboratively. I know the economics are dismal. But I think it's better if universities die to keep students alive rather than the other way.