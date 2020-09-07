BTW, re the pandemic, everyone who thinks Trump has done badly up till now, it's about to get much worse. He's found his Bill Barr for managing the pandemic. His name is Scott Atlas. Suggest reading this article. #
Has anyone tried using polling to find out where the Covid-19 hot spots are? The kind of polling that asks who people voted for? Like this.#
The day after Election Day in 2016, I went for a walk around midtown Manhattan. It looked just like it did the day before. But I felt like people looked at each other differently. Did this person vote for Trump? Do they think I voted for Trump? I wanted to wear a button that said "I voted for HRC." Or better, I'm on the other side. I came up with the MLK button. I wore it then and some days when I'm out in public I wear it these days too. It was a more general Black Lives Matter. It said people are sacred and differences should be celebrated. #
The bad thing about all the open corruption in the Trump admin, is they aren't as sick and crazy and Trump, and know if they leave office, without Trump or someone worse in office, they will go to jail. So they're going to fight like hell to keep him in office.#
Also if you accept the premise that they're also hell-bent on building a fascist reich, and I do, the virus is a powerful ally that Hitler never had. Hitler had to wait to start exterminating his enemies until he had absolute power locked down. Trump doesn't have to.#
He can target death by cutting off funding strategically, by geography, economic status, age, race, or forcing people to do things that will expose them to the virus. They're already doing it, for example forcing schools to open. That translates into death and disease, as you know.#
Last update: Monday September 7, 2020; 4:27 PM EDT.
