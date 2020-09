Things I use my outliner for -- writing my blog and publishing it, writing all my JS code, project management, list-making, decision-making, design. You see outlines in every product, but no one puts a lot of effort into developing them. Most programmers, it seems, aren't good at connecting the dots and seeing trends in our work and then factoring based on those observations. I use two outliners. One is based on Concord , in an Electron shell. Its feature set is an almost exact copy of Little Outliner , with a few extra features to support my blog-writing. And I use Frontier on my Mac for writing JS code, because I have a well-developed code management system that runs in Frontier. I also write little utilities that are quicker to write in Frontier than they would be in Node, but I have hopes of tackling that job and making Node a real scripting system. I no longer use the server apps we developed in Frontier. Most of them have been ported to Node. Many advantages to doing that, unfortunately none of those compare with Frontier for server programming. What Node has is a huge community that writes lots of packages that I can use. As far as I can tell I am the whole community in Frontier. Eventually that had to give, and it did. I found a good teacher to help me get started in JS in 2013 or so, and boom off to the races.