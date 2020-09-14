I wish Fauci would do a daily podcast, or at least weekly.#
Speaking with Andrew Shell yesterday, in Madison. He's been working on a new version of rssCloud for Node to go with the XML-RPC for JavaScript package I wrote. We talked about lots of stuff, esp philosophy of maintaining networks of software. We both agree deprecation is a bad idea. I didn’t know that there have been riots in Madison. We talked about Kenosha in that context. We need better news folks, too much repetition and they're leaving out important information. Riots in Madison? That is for sure news for this lifetime Badger. #
A NYT reporter asked about early/mid 00's bloggers. There was a lot of response. I thought this was weird, a throwback to the thirst for recognition in the early blogosphere. The names offered were some of the famous ones, and I felt the same frustration I felt back in the day when the style sections of pubs like the NYT made those bloggers famous, and ignored the ones who weren't as young, but had deep experience in something other than blogging. The story always was here come the bloggers, look at how weird and stupid, in a Microserfs way, they are. If they looked a little deeper and more optimistically, they'd discover that their sources were going direct, and now they can do a different less superficial kind of journalism. That would have been powerful, instead we got the fearful story. Over and over. Blogging is and always will be sources go direct to me. I want to know what you know. And thanks for sharing. 💥#
I want to see one major publication's editorial page or opinion writer say how Woodward betrayed us, and how reporters must not do that. If you have information that can save lives, err on the side of disclosure. I was hoping that Ben Smith would do it in his weekly column, instead he went after The Intercept. Reporters do that, go after safe targets, believing perhaps they'll never work with someone from The Intercept, or need a quote from the owner. As far as I know not one op-ed writer has said what Woodward did was bad. #
BTW, I've written about The Intercept several times, including this important follow-up in 2013, that's actually still outstanding as far as I know. They were supposed to release all the Snowden docs, after reviewing them. #
