I want to see one major publication's editorial page or opinion writer say how Woodward betrayed us, and how reporters must not do that. If you have information that can save lives, err on the side of disclosure. I was hoping that Ben Smith would do it in his weekly column, instead he went after The Intercept . Reporters do that, go after safe targets, believing perhaps they'll never work with someone from The Intercept, or need a quote from the owner. As far as I know not one op-ed writer has said what Woodward did was bad.