Update on the Mouse Wars . I've inundated the car with peppermint and Bounce sheets . Parking it outside, not in the carport. I think the mice like the carport even without a car. I also bought a couple of Blink cameras for the house. I figured that I should put one of the cameras at ground level next to the car, and see if any mice show up in the dark of night. So far one rodent, not particularly interested in the car. Here's the video . I love using spying hardware in the War Against Mice.