My internet was down today. Oy! I was just warming up, had written a piece about Occam's News and a bit about the wonderful word naïveté, when boom -- I'm offline. I made two trips into town to try to connect, but eventually gave up,went for an excellent bike ride on the Ashokan Rail Trail , a local wonder. I learned that I should have a few printed books around, or at least one downloaded to my Kindle, and some videos that are downloaded on my iPad. Luckily I had a few episodes of Brockmire and they were lovely. The whole thing is so LOL good. Really you do LOL. Rare thing. I tried watching a bit of Killing Eve season 3, but it's garbage. Bad writing. The first season was so great because it was written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge . The acting and the sets, they carry through all the seasons, but sheez, no one tells stories like PWB. So instead I planned out my next few projects, something totally worth doing, instead of wrapping up an abbreviated version of the big one I had been attempting. Tomorrow is another day, knock wood, praise Muphy, IANAL , my mother loves me, and all other disclaimers.