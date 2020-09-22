My internet was down today. Oy! I was just warming up, had written a piece about Occam's News
and a bit
about the wonderful word naïveté, when boom -- I'm offline. I made two trips into town to try to connect, but eventually gave up,went for an excellent bike ride on the Ashokan Rail Trail
, a local wonder. I learned that I should have a few printed books around, or at least one downloaded to my Kindle, and some videos that are downloaded on my iPad. Luckily I had a few episodes of Brockmire and they were lovely. The whole thing is so LOL good. Really you do LOL. Rare thing. I tried watching a bit of Killing Eve
season 3, but it's garbage. Bad writing. The first season was so great because it was written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
. The acting and the sets, they carry through all the seasons, but sheez, no one tells stories like PWB. So instead I planned out my next few projects, something totally worth doing, instead of wrapping up an abbreviated version of the big one I had been attempting. Tomorrow is another day, knock wood, praise Muphy, IANAL
, my mother loves me, and all other disclaimers. #
The Markup
has a new service called Blacklight
which rates websites based on how much spying they do on their readers. Scripting News
does well, but they complain about one thing: the site interacts with "an ad-tech company" -- AWS. They've discovered that I load content from Amazon S3, which is true. That's where I store the HTML, CSS, JavaScript and images that make up the site. I'm a paying customer and if they do any spying with the log info, that would be imho unethical. This is a problem with services like Blacklight. They make assumptions that things are nefarious when they're innocent, and if they become popular they constrain the web. This goes against the most powerful thing about the web, it's the platform with no platform vendor
. #
I love the word naïveté
because I'm an old time computer user. I started with punch cards
, then graduated to all upper case terminals with 40 character displays and thought they were incredible, until I got a Hazeltine terminal
that had upper and lower
case characters and 80 columns. I was in heaven. But now you can include words with all that fancy punctuation, and wow isn't that amazing. And naïveté is such a great word, you actually get two of them in one freaking word. It's only been 80 years but look at all the progress. #