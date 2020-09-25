I remember reading this piece, carefully, word for word and beling relieved that there was a way to fight the virus. It's a summary of a podcast McNeil did on March 12. #
March 22: "Terrifying though the coronavirus may be, it can be turned back. China, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan have demonstrated that, with furious efforts, the contagion can be brought to heel." #
It's one of those things that I'll remember forever. Before listening, I had no idea how we fight this. After listening, I understood how it works. And that it had worked, in China and South Korea and other places. It would have amazed me then that here it is 6 months later and only a few states have done it remotely this way. Our efforts in the Northeast are primitive in comparison, but they worked. A lot of people were made very sick, and a lot of people died, but we got the virus under control. But it's raging out of control elsewhere in the country. You know when the Dems say the election is about health, they're talking about the ACA, but that's wrong. There's a pandemic raging through our country and it's growing again. We have to connect with this. And we won't have any hope, any hope at all, if Trump remains president.#
September 7: "If you accept the premise that [Trump is] hell-bent on building a fascist reich, and I do, the virus is a powerful ally that Hitler never had. Hitler had to wait to start exterminating his enemies until he had absolute power locked down. Trump doesn't have to." #
It's time to be scared. In the moment when you still have power. Later it will be too late. Trump plus the virus -- that's what we're up against. #
Last update: Friday September 25, 2020; 11:36 AM EDT.
