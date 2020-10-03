This is how it's looking. 1. Trump knew on Tues he was infected. 2. Hoped there would be no symptoms. 3. Tried to spread it far and wide, esp Biden. 4. Because that's Trump. #
Trump needs science to save his life. Not "as if by magic it'll disappear." If his life is saved it'll be saved by science.#
Imagine you're a kid in a house where they love Trump. It's weird because they're admiring a bully, yet trying to make sure their kid knows bullies are bad. Every family has to deal with this one way or another. I wonder how they do it. Now there's a moral to the story. See, even the bully needs help from other people.#
Something weird is happening. I woke up this morning with nothing to say. For a moment at least the world seems to be straightening itself out. I might take a well-deserved break.#
The world, for the moment, is straightening itself out. #
Last update: Saturday October 3, 2020; 11:51 AM EDT.
