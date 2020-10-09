If I had a column in a publication that people respected and read, my first piece would be about this. The power in the United States comes from the people. When we make everything about the parties and their personalities we lead the country to authoritarianism. #
If Trump gives me any money to try to buy my vote, I’m going to give it all to Democratic candidates.#
I hope Trump does his rally in Florida tomorrow. His supporters should see him in his all his Captain Queeg paranoia. Explaining the strawberries and how no one listens to him. Calling for a former president who many of them voted for to be put in jail, or perhaps worse. Maybe some of them will be shaken out of their entertainment stupor and realize this is the president of the United States, a formerly great country that is being flushed down the toilet because people in the middle of the country feel unappreciated, bored and purposeless. #
The court at 6-3, if it gets to that, will be completely out of sync with the people they're meant to govern. This has to be resolved somehow. #
The Constitution doesn't say what we should do, but it isn't up to the Dems, and I wish Harris had said that, it's up to the people.#
The people will demand it, as soon as it becomes apparent that the court as configured is going to reverse Roe v Wade. Demand it. It won't be an option for the Dems.#
Further, if it is a huge win for Dems, they will be mandated to do something else. Change the Constitution so we have a democracy, not something that can be so easily hijacked.#
The press has a lot of gall trying to pin the Dems to "packing" the court. The press are citizens too, and voters, and have an interest in how the country works.#
They should ask themselves, before trying to make a controversy, in alliance with the Repubs, do they accept a 6-3 conservative majority?#
This circles back to Jay Rosen's View From Nowhere. Now is the time for the press to stop and think, am I in favor of the United States? That is not too big a conflict of interest to carry. Then you should be careful when you try to create controversy.#
Remember how the press set up the Hillary's Emails thing. Don't back us into a corner. We're going to have to reconfigure the court if the Repubs do what they plan to do.#
We will have to do it. President Biden will do it for us. Stop ignoring the people. We are the government, remember?#
