Yesterday I did a podcast and blog post about The View From Nowhere. I just realized that Joe Biden may be. I can't think of a single issue that he's associated with. Oddly I think that's exactly what we need from a president in 2021.

Happy to see John Naughton quote my howto on breaking up tech monopolies. He calls it radical. It's the kind of judgment courts issue all the time. Look for ways to set things right. Make everyone whole. The web should have remained open. Google and Facebook didn't respect that. So undo what they did. It's the way a programmer looks at things, and imho that's the right way, because it's tech we're talking about setting right. Usually they don't consult techies in these things, however.