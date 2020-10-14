Usually when we're watching a travesty happen in Washington, a gun massacre, starting a war, giving money to the rich, there isn't much we can do but say "Remember to vote two years from now." This time everyone gets to stick it to the Repubs in real time.

I mostly write without typos, but they get introduced when I edit. I've noticed more typos than usual in the last few days. I think it's the changing of the seasons. Swimming is over until late spring. Still bike riding but some days it's too cold or wet, so I walk instead. And I'm no longer good at walking. This summer was the first time since I left California in 2003 that I was swimming every day. It's very good for me. And its absence is very unsettling. I thnk that's why I feel a bit off now.